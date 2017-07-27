× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/27/17: Snapchat’s Fortune, Co-Living, & Travel Taxes

Ilyce Glink stepped in for Steve Bertrand and kept in suit by covering a wide range of business subjects. Nick Kinports believes that Snapchat is simply in the early stages of it’s technological lifespan, Bill Geiger joined Ilyce to warn listeners about financial insomnia, new housing numbers were released but David Herrera shared the latest living trend in major cities (including Chicago), and Veronique de Rugy detailed exactly how much money the government makes every time you step on a plane for your summer travels.