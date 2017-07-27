× What can be done in the state of Illinois to reform government bloat?

Metropolitan Planning Council‘s Vice-President Josh Ellis and Carol Portman from the Taxpayers Federation of Illinois join Justin to talk about improving government effectiveness, Illinois being a leader in government bloat, finding ways to shrink units of state government, why this is a bipartisan issue and what is standing in the way of Illinois government becoming more efficient.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio