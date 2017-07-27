× ‘Top Chef’ alum Katsuji Tanabe: “Chicago is definitely the place to be if you want to be entertained by food”

Katsuji Tanabe, “Top Chef” alum and Executive Chef of Barrio, the new restaurant in River North, joins Justin to talk about coming to Chicago to open Barrio, the great culinary history of Chicago, how the dining scene in Chicago is exploding, the advantages and disadvantages of cooking in a new city, the difference between running a Chicago restaurant and restaurants in Los Angeles and New York, how his family influences his cooking, the importance of having a well-balanced dish, the ways he has evolved as a chef and what it’s like being considered a “celebrity chef.”

