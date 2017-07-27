× The Opening Bell 7/27/17: Interest Rates Steady After Two-Day Meeting

Halfway through the year, Steve checked in on the ever changing landscape of commercial real estate and he checked in with the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of CRE in the Chicago Market) to break down the impact virtual reality is having on CRE and more. Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) recapped the two-day policy meeting from the Federal Reserve yesterday as they changed some policies while keeping interest rates the same.