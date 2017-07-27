× The Mincing Rascals 07.27.17: Trump name-calling, transgender people in the military, Chicago Public Schools, Crosstown Classic

This week, the Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn, Scott Stantis and Kristen McQueary of the Chicago Tribune. They wonder why President Trump’s health care repeal and replace promise isn’t keeping, and what his true motivation is to keep transgender people out of the military. Then, the Rascals disagree on school funding allocation in the state of Illinois, considering school faculty salaries. Finally, they ask whether the Crosstown Classic matter this year.

Scott recommends that you read about the language invented by Artificial Intelligence itself, that caused Facebook labs to shut down its AI project entirely.

Kristen recommends that you check out the TV show, “Outlander.”

Eric says you should listen to “The Daily” from the New York Times, a podcast released every morning.

John recommends that you don’t watch “Dunkirk.”