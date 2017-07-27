× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.27.17: Transgender people and the military, Foxconn, kids carry guns

Chicago Tribune Pentagon Correspondent Bill Hennigan helps John draw a conclusion about why the president tweeted a military policy against transgender people. Associated Press Madison Statehouse Correspondent Scott Bauer tells John where the $10 billion to build a Foxconn factory in Wisconsin will be allocated. And, Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward describes ways that he plans to discourage parents from allowing their children to carry guns. Listeners weigh in.