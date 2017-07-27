× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-27-17

We have another fabulous show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, the Metropolitan Planning Council’s Vice-President Josh Ellis and Carol Portman from the Taxpayers Federation of Illinois discuss ways to improve government effeciency, WGN’s Adam Hoge previews the 2017-2018 Chicago Bears, former “Top Chef” contestant Katsuji Tanabe chats about his career and his job as the executive chef at the new Chicago restaurant, Barrio and we end the show by exploring regional dialects with “How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland!

