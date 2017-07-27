× The Carry Out 7-27-17: “Watching Scaramucci this week is like going deep on someone’s Twitter feed. It just gets meaner”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the dysfunction going on in the White House Communications Department, the Justice Department arguing that gay people should not be protected under civil rights law, a new study questioning antibiotic use, the Chicago Cubs asking for more night games, Jeni’s giving away free ice cream next week, the NFL season officially getting underway, a recent CTE study having an impact on current NFL players, the Cubs and Sox wrapping up the Crosstown Cup and area hospitals reporting a spike in births 9 months after the Cubs winning the World Series.

