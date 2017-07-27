× The Carry Out 7-26-17: “Who knew that generals in the military aren’t really progressive thinking?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the special school funding session in Springfield, Foxconn setting up a new factory in Wisconsin, President Trump reinstating a US military ban on transgender people, the U.S. State Department warning tourists of tainted alcohol at resorts in Mexico, Lyft partnering with Taco Bell for a “Taco Mode” ride-through experience, Chipotle testing queso dip as part of their comeback plan, the Cubs and Sox continuing the Crosstown Cup series tonight at the Rate, the Bears getting ready for training camp in Bourbonnais and U.S. Customs officials discovering snakes in potato chip containers.

