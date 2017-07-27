× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: YouTube Star Rick NineG on TV classics

Paul takes a breather from politics this week, and will put a smile on your face with a focus on the longevity of the classic TV shows, “I Love Lucy” and “The Three Stooges,” with Rick NineG. Rick is a nationally recognized YouTuber who has created videos highlighting the bloopers only the keenest of eyes will catch from classic television. Paul and Rick talk about the power of social media in introducing new generations to the classics.