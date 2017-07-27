× Northwestern Memorial Hospistal’s Dr. Matt Lesniak on Sen. McCain’s glioblastoma diagnosis

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Northwestern Memorial Hospital Neurosurgeon, Dr. Matt Lesniak. In light of Senator John McCain’s recent glioblastoma diagnosis, Dr. Lesniak fills them in on everything they need to know. They cover how common this type of tumor is, if certain household items can cause cancer, what type of symptoms to be looking for, and much more.

