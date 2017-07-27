Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Education Secretary Beth Purvis on school funding

Posted 10:39 AM, July 27, 2017

Education Secretary Beth Purvis joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the very complicated school funding formula that needs to pass the general assembly so that schools can operate on time.