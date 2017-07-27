× Dylan McDermott’s mustache and other non facial hair TV talk with Dan Fienberg

Is the breakout star of the fall TV season Dylan McDermott’s mustache? Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print discusses that and other non facial hair TV talk in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

Other items chatted about include the Television Critics Association Press Tour, ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Dynasty,‘ ‘One Day at A Time,’ ‘Speechless,’ ‘Midnight, Texas,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Friends From College,’ ‘Ozark‘ and Big Brother.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)