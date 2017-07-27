× Don’t Quite Fit In? She’s Gets You w/ Jennifer Romolini | Episode 80| The Big Payoff

Jennifer Romolini, chief content officer for Shondaland.com, is a self-proclaimed misfit. Even while killing it in her career she has never felt that she looked or acted like she was supposed to, and just couldn’t shake the awkwardness and anxiety that has always been a part of her. So she wrote a book about it called, “Weird in a World That’s Not: A Career Guide for Misfits, F*ckups, and Failures.” Jenn joined us in the studio for an amazing conversation about herself, her book, and gave us a little sneak peak into the upcoming world of shondaland.com. You’re gonna love it.