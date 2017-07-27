× Dean Richards: Wendy finally saw a movie!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about the movie Wendy finally saw, Mahershala Ali’s new gig, who Ana Belaval reminds Wendy of, and more. Dean also shares his reviews for ‘Atomic Blonde’, ‘Detroit’, and ‘The Emoji Movie’.

