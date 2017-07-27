Nick Rondoletto, left, and Doug Thorogood, a couple from San Francisco, wave a rainbow flag and hold a sign against a proposed ban of transgendered people in the military at a protest in the Castro District, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in San Francisco. Demonstrators flocked to a plaza named for San Francisco gay-rights icon Harvey Milk to protest President Donald Trump’s abrupt ban on transgender troops in the military. (AP Photo/Olga R. Rodriguez)
Chicago Tribune Pentagon Correspondent Bill Hennigan: “This all seems to be seat of your pants policy”
Nick Rondoletto, left, and Doug Thorogood, a couple from San Francisco, wave a rainbow flag and hold a sign against a proposed ban of transgendered people in the military at a protest in the Castro District, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in San Francisco. Demonstrators flocked to a plaza named for San Francisco gay-rights icon Harvey Milk to protest President Donald Trump’s abrupt ban on transgender troops in the military. (AP Photo/Olga R. Rodriguez)
Chicago Tribune Pentagon Correspondent Bill Hennigan tries to help John understand the implementation of a new military policy against transgender service members. Bill describes the cost of transgender people’s medical procedures as negligible, then giving John and listeners the real motivation for removing transgender military service members.