× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-27-17

Today’s guests include Northwester Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Matt Lesniak, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk about the death of June Foray, whose voice you are very familiar with, Sen. McCain’s glioblastoma diagnosis, movies, the accident at the Ohio state fair, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.