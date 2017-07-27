× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-27-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss Lollapalooza ticket scams, chupacabra attacks in southern California, Wendy attending her first Chicago Bears preseason game, expectations for the Bears’ upcoming season, a potential Chicago Cubs baby boom, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.