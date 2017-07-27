× Author Edward McClelland will tell you where you are from by the way you talk

“How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland joins Justin for another round of “You Know What I’m Saying with Inspector McClelland.” What do you call athletic footwear? What do you call a custard pie sprinkled with nutmeg? Any idea what a “Domer” is? How about squeaky cheese? A pasty? It’s time to try and stump Inspector McClelland.

