Associated Press Statehouse Correspondent Scott Bauer on Foxconn: “It’ll be the first plant outside of Asia” that makes LCD display screens

Associated Press Statehouse Correspondent Scott Bauer describes how $10 billion is being allocated to build a Foxconn factory in Wisconsin. Scott explains the role the administration has in the addition of 13,000 jobs over six years, and how its “made in America” quality will help to save trade money.