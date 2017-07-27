President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., gestures while speaking in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. Trump is announcing the first U.S. assembly plant for electronics giant Foxconn in a project that's expected to result in billions of dollars in investment in the state and create thousands of jobs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Associated Press Statehouse Correspondent Scott Bauer on Foxconn: “It’ll be the first plant outside of Asia” that makes LCD display screens
Associated Press Statehouse Correspondent Scott Bauer describes how $10 billion is being allocated to build a Foxconn factory in Wisconsin. Scott explains the role the administration has in the addition of 13,000 jobs over six years, and how its “made in America” quality will help to save trade money.