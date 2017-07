× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Greg Warsek

The world of commercial real estate is constantly in flux. Thankfully Greg Warsek (SVP & Sr. Regional Manager of CRE in the Chicago Market) has his ear to the ground when he checked in with Steve for the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. The two touched on the skyrocketing prices of square footage and remembered back to Greg’s new years predictions of virtual reality becoming more integrated into the CRE market.