Associated Bank Market Outlook: 7/27/17
On July 27th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- US Department of Labor releases weekly jobless claims
- US Department of Commerce releases details on durable good for June
- Freddie Mac has weekly mortgage rates
- UPS, Twitter, Comcast, Altria Group, Southwest Airlines, GSK, Royal Dutch Shell, Starbucks & Amazon all report earnings today
- The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing on the state of international financial systems