Associated Bank Market Outlook: 7/27/17

Posted 7:03 AM, July 27, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02AM, July 27, 2017

On July 27th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • US Department of Labor releases weekly jobless claims
  • US Department of Commerce releases details on durable good for June
  • Freddie Mac has weekly mortgage rates
  • UPS, Twitter, Comcast, Altria Group, Southwest Airlines, GSK, Royal Dutch Shell, Starbucks & Amazon all report earnings today
  • The House Financial Services Committee holds a hearing on the state of international financial systems

 