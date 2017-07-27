× Arts of Life: Promoting independence and self-respect though music and art

Dave Hoekstra visits with director Vince Uribe of The Arts of Life, a studio that supports adults artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Uribe talks about his background as a gallery director and using his industry connections to open the door for these artists to make a living in the art community, the organization’s four core values for its artists: inspiring expression, building community, developing independence and fostering self respect, the upcoming rooftop fundraising event “Art on a Hot Tin Roof” at Bottom Lounge, which features live artists, food, drinks and live music from Van Go Go, one of the studio’s house bands.