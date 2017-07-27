× “American Legion”: A photographic look inside the lives of veterans and their communities

Dave Hoekstra talks with photographic journalist Mariah Karson and Stan Klein, director of Firecat Projects (2141 N. Damen), for a conversation on Karson’s book American Legion, which explores the lives and stories of Legion members in posts in four small towns across the country. Karson talks about uncovering the posts’ connections to the towns they’re in, Vietnam veteran Jerry Fullerton joins the show to talk about his experience being featured in the book, and the American Legion’s current goal of providing a place for returning servicemen and women and avoiding the negative treatment that some vets from his era experienced, and more.