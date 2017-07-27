× Adam Hoge from Bears camp: “Mike Glennon is the unquestioned starter here but we also know that long-term it’s Mitch Trubisky’s team”

FOOTBALL IS BACK! WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Justin for the hour to break down your 2017-2018 Chicago Bears. Adam talks about the value of having training camp in Bourbonnais, how each head coach runs training camp differently, this being the first training camp in years without Jay Cutler, the performance of first round draft pick Mitch Trubisky, what we can expect from the receiving corps, the status of Pernell McPhee, the development of Leonard Floyd, the overhaul of the secondary and the future of the organization under John Fox.

