× Yacht Rock Party at HOB, AV Club’s John Teti takes on “The Price is Right”, Humor for Hope and A New Beer for Women | Full Show (July 25th)

Tonight on Pretty Late we welcome Ryan Shea (GM of Chicago’s House of Blues) to discuss the upcoming Yacht Rock Party happening at the House Of Blues THIS Friday (July 28th). Listen in as we play “Know your Yacht Rock” as callers guess random Yacht Rock inspired songs for tickets to the upcoming event. Then, the AV Club’s John Teti takes on “The Price is Right” as he explains the upcoming piece that AV Club is doing on the historic and much loved game show – The Price Is Right. Finally, the team from Humor for Hope (Jessica Antes, Hope England and Katie Tyner) join the show to discuss the excellent event they have coming up THIS Friday at Old Town Social. All this and more!

