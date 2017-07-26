× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/26/17: Boeing, Four Loko, & Lon-Term Investments

Chicago has a lot to boast today after Boeing reported earnings today, beating expectations, and being a major market driver. Steve and Terry Savage discussed this news along with other earnings that were sprinkled all across the market. Frank Sennett told Steve about the popular caffeine enhanced alcohol drink Four Loko and how they saw their best year ever, and Mark Hamrick shared with listeners why real estate might not be the best long-term investment.