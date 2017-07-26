× The Opening Bell 7/26/17: How to Manage Debilitating Student Debt

Chicago takes the cake in the 2017 National Green Building Adoption Index yet it’s major impacts may seem subtle. Steve discussed the details of the report and the changes to most “green” Chicago buildings with Dave Pogue (Global Director of Corporate Responsibility at CBRE). John Hupalo (CEO of Invite Education) then shared the good news about this year’s next set of tuition payments by telling Steve that tuition increases have leveled out with inflation rates and how debt is going to be the biggest burden for a recent graduate.