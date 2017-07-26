× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.26.17: President Trump’s new transgender policy, a record-breaking shark catch, the health care bill, Kris Bryant

President Trump tweeted out a new policy against transgender involvement in the military. John tries to make sense of the new policy with Washington Post Staff Writer Amanda Erickson. Captain Dave Bender was on the boat on which a giant, 920-pound mako shark was caught. He describes the process of reeling it in. Then, Kaiser Health News Partnerships Editor and Senior Correspondent Mary Agnes Carey gives us an update on the Senate health care bill. And, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman talks about the sudden ejection of Chicago Cubs Outfielder Kris Bryant. You weigh in.