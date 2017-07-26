The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-26-17

Posted 11:36 PM, July 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, July 26, 2017

Justin Kaufmann looks longingly into the sky while wondering when the White Sox will make the World Series again

We have a tremendous show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher gives us an update on the special school-funding session down in Springfield, we hear about the amazing story of Darvece Monson, who received a kidney from an 11-year-old gunshot victim, Dr. Alexandra Solomon debunks the myths about “hook up culture,” comedian Josh Johnson tells us about the upcoming release of his new comedy album and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on “The Swap Meet!”

