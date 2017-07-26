× The Carry Out 7-25-17: “Did FDR swear, talk about his political opponents and hint at sexy yacht parties when he spoke to the Boy Scouts?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the ongoing healthcare debate in D.C., President Trump’s rambling speech in front of Boy Scouts, President Trump also talking smack about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Springfield getting ready for the school-funding special session tomorrow, the Cubs winning a strange game against the White Sox at Wrigley Field, the Cavs officially signing Derrick Rose, the Bears getting set to report to training camp and the bizarre story surrounding Dallas Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead.

