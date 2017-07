× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.26.17: Knees Ease

Today, we talked to James Lipton and he’s going to solve all of our knee problems. An awesome Duck Ambassador, Jose Moreno, from the Special Olympics stopped by the studio to talk about raising money for the big Ducky Derby. Dean Richards talks Halle Berry. President Trump called into the show and raves about his own approval ratings and big crowds. And Steve allows listeners to call in with questions. Wow.