CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THAT CREW IS NOT PART OF JENNY LEE SPORTFISHING AND THAT THIS WON’T BE A STATE RECORD - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by Jenny Lee Sportfishing, from left, Mark Miccio, Mark Miccio, Matt Miccio and Steve Miccio pose for a photo with a 926-pound Mako shark that they helped catch at Hoffmann Marina in Brielle, N.J. State environmental officials said Tuesday, July 25, that the catch won’t be recognized as a state record because more than one angler helped catch it. (Jenny Lee Sportfishing via AP)
Mako Shark Catcher Dave Bender: “His head was the size of a garbage can”
CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THAT CREW IS NOT PART OF JENNY LEE SPORTFISHING AND THAT THIS WON’T BE A STATE RECORD - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by Jenny Lee Sportfishing, from left, Mark Miccio, Mark Miccio, Matt Miccio and Steve Miccio pose for a photo with a 926-pound Mako shark that they helped catch at Hoffmann Marina in Brielle, N.J. State environmental officials said Tuesday, July 25, that the catch won’t be recognized as a state record because more than one angler helped catch it. (Jenny Lee Sportfishing via AP)
Captain Dave Bender is part of the crew in New Jersey who made a record-breaking catch of a giant mako shark. He describes the process of catching, reeling in and pulling onto deck this 920-pound shark.