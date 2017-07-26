× Jeffrey Gettleman: ‘Love, Africa’

Jeffrey Gettleman is a journalist for the New York Times, living in Kenya! His new memoir, Love, Africa, is about what it’s like to grow up in Evanston, and then find yourself tromping across Africa. He joins Bill and Wendy to share his experiences, and tell them all about the book.

