Hoge and Jahns, Episode 99: Bears Training Camp Kicks Off In Bourbonnais

Bears training camp is here again, but there’s just one problem… Adam Jahns didn’t report to camp. He’ll be back soon though, and in the meantime, Jarrett Payton fills in with Adam Hoge as the guys deliver their first episode of the year from Bourbonnais. Hoge and Payton react to Ryan Pace and John Fox’s press conference, discuss a surprisingly healthy Bears team and break down what they expect to see from Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky in camp. Listen below!

