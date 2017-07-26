× Dr. John Duffy: Going to junior college does not equate to failure!

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about kids finding the right college, following that typical post-high school college plan, attending a junior college for the first couple years, letting your child pick their school, and much more.

