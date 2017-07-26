× Comedian Josh Johnson likes you

Josh Johnson, comedian and former writer for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” joins Justin to chat about his forthcoming comedy record, “Josh Johnson: I Like You.” Josh talks about the process of putting the record together, how he chose the material that is on the record, his evolution as a comedian, how being a writer on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” helped him change his attitude about his work, the challenge of writing for someone else’s voice and what he plans to do next.

