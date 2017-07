× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 07-26-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the latest ‘bro’ craze (i.e. bromances and more), President Trump banning transgender individuals from joining the military, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.