Are millennials rejecting "hook up culture?"

Clinical psychologist, author and educator Dr. Alexandra Solomon joins Justin to discuss the groundbreaking new Harvard University study which finds that young people between the ages of 18 and 25 are participating in “hook-up culture” far less than we’re commonly led to believe and that 70 percent of these young people wish that their parents had talked with them about forming and maintaining healthy romantic relationships.

