× Age of Craft Jobs: Barber, Bartender & Butcher

When the job market tanked the jobs of old such as being a bartender, butcher and even a barber became craft jobs. These jobs are not only in high demand but they are high paying as well. Joining me to elaborate on craft jobs and how they blossomed is author of Masters of Craft: Old Jobs in the New Urban Economy, Richard Ocejo.

