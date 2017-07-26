× 606 bathrooms finally coming as part of $9.4 million YMCA expansion

HUMBOLDT PARK — The McCormick YMCA at the western end of the 606 has kicked off a $9.4 million expansion that will add amenities for its members such as two indoor swimming pools — and for users of the park system’s elevated Bloomingdale Trail, long-desired public bathrooms.

The bathrooms are expected to open in fall of 2018 in conjunction with the expansion, officials said.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

At a Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony, Steve Koch, a city deputy mayor, thanked the YMCA for adding the two unisex bathroom stalls, to be located just off the western trailhead and on the YMCA property at 1834 N. Lawndale Ave. in Humboldt Park.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3379795/3379795_2017-07-26-145535.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3