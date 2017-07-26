× 11-year-old gunshot victim Takiya Holmes lives on through Darvece Monson

More Than Your Kidneys founder Darvece Monson joins Justin to discuss the incredible story of receiving a kidney from Takiya Holmes, an 11-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet back in February. Darvece talks about how she is feeling after the transplant, how her lifestyle has changed since the transplant, the healthy lifestyle she lived before her kidney failure, what she learned about kidney failure once she was diagnosed, how she educated herself about the disease, the emotional impact of being on a transplant waiting list while fighting the disease, her relationship with Takiya Holmes and her continuing effort to educate people that are going through the same situation.

