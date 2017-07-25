× “You’ve Been Served” with Lawyer/Comedian & Dr. Daphne Scott talks positivity, Music from Ryan Joseph Anderson and ComedySportz celebrates 30 years! | Full Show (July 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! We start up a brand new segment where listeners are able to voice their dismay with the public in…”You’ve Been Served” with Lawyer/Comedian Paul Farahvar who also has a new show coming up at the Laugh Factory called “Everyone’s A Lawyer”. Then, host of the The Super Fantastic Leadership Show – Dr. Daphne Scott talks positivity with Patti and rides side car during the show. It’s also Music Monday! Tonight we have musician Ryan Joseph Anderson joining us with his delightful folksy songwriting. Finally, we have ComedySportz celebrating 30 years here in Chicago! We welcome the team of: Padraic Connelly, Luis Cortes, Sean Sullivan, Meg Grunewald to show to discuss their amazing improv organization.

Listen to the podcast right here:

