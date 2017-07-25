× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/25/17: Earnings Season, Indiana Immigrants, Getting To Yes And…

Finance has become global and Jon Najarian proved it as he checked in with Steve from Santorini, Greece to discuss the big push the market is experiencing with the various earnings reports this week. Andrew Herrmann took Steve on a stroll back in time down Broadway Road to a time where car dealerships were bountiful, Emily Wornell shared why Indiana is becoming more dependent on immigrant workers, and Kelly Leonard previewed the latest from “Getting to Yes, And…”