FILE - In this March 14, 2017, file photo, Jowan Osterlund from Biohax Sweden, holds a small microchip implant, similar to those implanted into workers at the Epicenter digital innovation business center during a party at the co-working space in central Stockholm. Three Square Market in River Falls, Wis., is partnering with Sweden's BioHax International, offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand. More than 50 employees are voluntarily getting implants Aug. 1 at what the company is calling a "chip party" at its River Falls headquarters. (AP Photo/James Brooks, File)
Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby on human microchipping: “This literally eliminates any theft of any credit cards whatsoever”
Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby describes the convenience that RFID chip from which implanted fingers will benefit. He then goes on to describe current endeavors of Three Square Market, including starting your Tesla car, and eliminating passwords altogether.