× Theater Oobleck is taking the poetry of failure and making it exciting and inspiring

Dave Buchen and Chris Schoen of Theater Oobleck join Justin to preview “Baudelaire in a Box,” the upcoming weekend-long music and cantastoria festival adapting the poetry of Charles Baudelaire. Dave and Chris talk about where “Baudelaire in a Box” comes from, what Baudelaire brings to poetry, what attracts them to Baudelaire’s work, the crossover appeal of Charles Baudelaire and what it was like devoting seven years of their lives to this ambitious and amazing project.

