The Opening Bell 7/25/17: As Amazon Grows, Will Local Grocers Survive?

Whether people are aware of it or not, America is in the middle of an opioid crisis. The numbers are on the rise, but where does the country stand in the fight? Steve discussed a recent report with Professor Richard Bonnie (Director of the Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy at The University of Virginia) and touched on how these numbers are impacting the economy. The focus then shifted to the super market industry as many are still in awe of the Amazon/Whole Foods buy out. Joseph Pete (Business Reporter at North West Indiana Times) has been covering the movement of large local grocer, Strack & Van Til, and how they are faring compared to larger competitors.