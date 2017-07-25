× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.25.17: Donald Trump to Boy Scouts of America, Microchipping, USS Gerald R. Ford

Yesterday, President Trump gave a questionable speech to the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree. John and listeners weigh in, as does Greg Gley, a WGN-TV stage hand, and assistant scout master at the Jamboree. Then, Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby describes a new microchipping system that will eliminate the use of physical identification with RFIDs. Finally, a new aircraft carrier ship has been built, and John speaks to the Lieutenant Commander Katie Cerezo, a public affairs officer for the USS Gerald R. Ford. She describes all its cool features.