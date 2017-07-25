× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-25-17

We have yet another amazing show for you tonight! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Courtney Wright, CEO of Gemini Builds It, about building a business and creating jobs, poet and activist Luis Rodriguez talks about his amazing career giving a voice to the voiceless, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich breaks down the Crosstown Cup games as the series now shifts to the South Side, actor, comedian and television host John Henson tells us about hosting the new game show, “iWitness,” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

