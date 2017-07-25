× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/25/17): RCP’s Tom Bevan talks about the DNC’s new slogan, Scott Stantis talks cartoons, and Kasso reivews “Dunkirk”

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 69 (07/25/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan to talk about possibility of President Donald Trump firing the man investigating Russian tampering in the 2016 election, the future of the DNC and their new slogan, and how the media has been discredited by the use of anonymous sources. Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis stops by to talk about Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s trip overseas and Kass’ handling of some baby rabbits who invaded his back yard. Plus, Kasso reviews Christopher Nolan’s new film, Dunkirk.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3379444/3379444_2017-07-25-173244.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

